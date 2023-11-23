EC rubbishes report of its nod for MP Chief Secretary's term extension; calls it 'fake news'

Taking to X, the office of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said, "A fake news is being shared on social media that Election Commission has given approval to the extension of tenure of Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh, who is about to superannuate. It is clarified that no such approval has been given by the Commission."

When asked about the same issue, CEO Ranjan told PTI, "I have already stated on X that the information that the EC has extended Bains' tenure as fake news."

Bains, a trusted hand of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has got two extensions of six months each earlier. At the request of the state government, the Centre had cleared these extensions in the past.