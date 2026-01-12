Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Economy faces many challenges, meaningful steps needed in Budget: Congress

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said household savings rates have declined considerably, and wealth, income, and consumption inequalities continue to deepen.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 06:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 06:33 IST
India NewsCongressbudgetEconomy

Follow us on :

Follow Us