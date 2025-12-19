Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

ED attaches assets of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, others in betting case

The properties of actor Neha Sharma, mother of model Urvashi Rautela and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra have also been attached.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 12:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 12:10 IST
India NewsYuvraj SinghEnforcement Directorateurvashi rautelaPMLASonu SoodMimi Chakraborty

Follow us on :

Follow Us