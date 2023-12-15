ED conducts searches in Delhi-NCR, Punjab against Chandigarh-based pharma company

Chandigarh/New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted fresh searches at about a dozen locations in the Delhi-NCR and Punjab as part of a money laundering investigation against a Chandigarh-based pharmaceutical company and its promoters linked to an alleged bank fraud, official sources said.

The first round of probe in this case against the company— Parabolic Drugs— was carried out in October.

The central agency had earlier arrested Parabolic Drugs promoters Vineet Gupta (54) and Pranav Gupta (56), who are also the co-founders of the Sonepat-based Ashoka University, and CA Surjeet Kumar Bansal (74) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Guptas stepped down from their posts at Ashoka University in 2022 after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against them and the company in 2021, for their alleged involvement in a bank loan fraud worth Rs 1,626 crore.