ED functioning like BJP's political wing: AAP

"Now all properties and bank accounts of Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP will be seized, which will further cause huge harassment and injustice," it said.

The party alleged that 'this is the first case in the ED's history where after over two years of investigation, after over 500 raids and after filing eight charge-sheets, not a single rupee has been recovered from any AAP leaders'.

"The entire case of the ED is built on statements of accused-turned-approvers, all of whom have links with the BJP. Whenever courts questioned the ED on the veracity of these statements, the ED had no answers," the statement said.

The federal agency had arrested Kejriwal from his official residence here on March 21. He is currently out of jail on interim bail.