ED issues fresh summons to TMC leader Mahua Moitra in FEMA case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Trinamool Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for questioning in a FEMA contravention case on March 11, official sources said on Monday.

The 49-year-old politician had sought a few weeks time to join the investigation and sent a communication to the agency expressing her inability to depose before it last month, they said.



Moitra has now been asked to appear at the ED office in Delhi on March 11, the sources said.



The federal probe agency wants to question Moitra and record her statement under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) once she deposes.