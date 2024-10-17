Home
ED questions actor Tamannaah Bhatia in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate said the statement of the 34-year-old actor was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at its zonal office here.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 15:56 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 15:56 IST
