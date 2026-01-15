<p>Solicitor General of India on Thursday told Supreme Court that States 'will feel they can barge in, commit theft, then sit on dharna' and 'central forces will be demoralised' by such acts while the apex court heard a plea alleging interference and obstruction by the West Bengal government in its probe and search operation at the I-PAC office.</p><p>The West Bengal government has also filed a caveat in the top court, seeking that no order should be passed without hearing it in connection with the ED raids against political-consultancy firm I-PAC last week.</p><p>The hearing is underway in the court.</p><p>The ED had alleged that CM Mamata Banerjee entered the raid sites and took away "key" evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices, from the premises of I-PAC and obstructed and interfered with the investigation in the case.</p><p> Calcutta High Court on Wednesday disposed of the TMC's petition praying for protection of its data, saying the ED has informed that it has not seized anything from I-PAC director Pratik Jain's office and home during its raids last week.</p><p>TMC had moved the court seeking an order for preservation of personal and political data that may have been seized by the ED during its raids on these two premises on January 8.</p>