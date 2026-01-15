<p>Mumbai: The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections will start at 10 am on Friday, civic commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Voting was under way on Thursday for the BMC and 28 other municipal corporations in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>.</p>.Mumbai civic polls: Raj Thackeray casts vote, accuses SEC of bias.<p>Gagrani told reporters that due to the short gap between polling and counting, the counting of votes for all civic wards will start at 10 am on Friday.</p>.<p>This could result in the declaration of results later than usual.</p>.<p>"It may take an hour longer than usual," Gagrani said.</p>