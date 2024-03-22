ED required to furnish grounds of arrest to accused in writing, says SC, dismisses Centre's review plea

The Centre had sought a review of the October 3 order of the apex court by which it had set aside the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as well as the arrest memos, while directing the release of Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal, directors of Gurugram-based realty group M3M, in a money laundering case.

The top court had come down heavily on the ED and said it is not expected to be 'vindictive' in its conduct and must act with utmost probity and fairness.