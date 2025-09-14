Menu
ED summons ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, actor Urvashi Rautela in illegal betting app case

Chakraborty has been asked to depose before the agency on Monday at its Delhi headquarters regarding the case tied to the app 1xBet, while Rautela is set to appear on Tuesday, sources added.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 14:22 IST
