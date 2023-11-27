ED summons to collectors: HC to pronounce order on Tuesday

A division bench comprising Justices S S Sundar and Sundar Mohan on Monday reserved orders for November 28 on the petition filed by the state Public Department Secretary K Nanthakumar on behalf of the Collectors of Ariyalur, Vellore, Thanjavur, Karur and Tiruchirapalli, which sought to quash the summons issued by the ED asking them to appear in person on various dates with details of sand mining in their respective districts.