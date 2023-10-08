Education body CABE being remodelled, older version really broad: Dharmendra Pradhan

Asked about the timeline for reconstitution of the CABE, Pradhan said, "It is on the agenda but ultimately what will it review. First, we are developing curriculum, then textbooks, doing regulatory reforms, moving towards multidisciplinary education and much more, CABE will be the last stage."

The committee headed by former ISRO Chief K Kasturirangan had recommended in the NEP, that CABE be strengthened to ensure coordination to bring overall focus on quality education.