<p>Amid the Dharmasthala case investigation, the Karnataka State Intelligence Department collected the audit reports of Mysuru-based NGO Odanadi Seva Samsthe on Monday.</p><p>Officials said that Intelligence staff visited Odanadi's office and obtained copies of its audit reports for the past three years.</p><p>Odanadi director Parashuram said, "Two officials came to our office. Following the instructions of the Inspector General of Intelligence, they collected the audit reports and inquired about the woman from Mandya in connection with the Dharmasthala case. We provided the information they requested."</p><p>He added, "A few days ago, news spread that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had raided our office. Now, the Intelligence department officials arrived without prior notice. Our transactions are transparent, and we welcome any investigation."</p><p>This development comes after Odanadi director Stanley filed a complaint with Mysuru police against Udupi-based journalist and activist Vasanth Giliyar on September 5, in connection with the Dharmasthala issue.</p><p>Stanley lodged the complaint at Vijayanagar police station, alleging that Giliyar was creating communal unrest and engaging in personal character assassination. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR.</p><p>Stanley stated, "A social movement is ongoing across Karnataka demanding justice for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of a girl named Soujanya in Dharmasthala village. Our organization, which works for women's rights, is protesting within the law. However, Giliyar has identified me as a Christian and is alleging on social media that I aim to destroy Hindu religion and its temples."</p>