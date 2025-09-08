<p>Mysuru: Criticising the Congress government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> following <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/communal-clash-during-ganesha-procession-tension-prevails-in-maddur-town-21-taken-into-custody-3716923">communal tension in Maddur town of Mandya district during a Ganesha idol immersion procession</a>, former BJP MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prathap-simha">Prathap Simha</a> on Monday said, "It is not a government of Kannadigas in Karnataka. It's a Taliban government."</p><p><br>The town witnessed a stone-pelting incident during the Ganesha idol immersion procession on Sunday evening.<br><br>Speaking to mediapersons in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, Simha said, “As soon as the Congress government came to power, some organisations became emboldened. After the DJ Halli-KJ Halli cases of Bengaluru were withdrawn, in a recent Cabinet meeting, they have started their hooliganism again. The atmosphere in Karnataka is such that Hindus cannot take out Ganesha processions peacefully. It happened in Nagamangala [in Mandya district] last year. Now, it has happened in Maddur”.</p>.Police inspector suspended, 3 more held over violence during Ganesh idol procession in Karnataka's Nagamangala.<p>"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently said Muslims are peace-loving people. Then, who pelted stones at the Ganesha idol in Maddur yesterday? Is throwing stones at Ganeshotsava, their culture?" Sihma asked.</p><p>“The Chief Minister is spoiling Muslims. The moment he said that Muslims are peace-loving, they pelted stones in Maddur," Simha said.</p>