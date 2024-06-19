Education Ministry orders cancellations of UGC-NET; CBI to probe matter

New Delhi: The Education Ministry on Wednesday ordered the cancellation of UGC-NET conducted by the National Testing Agency (NET) following inputs that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised and the matter has been handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation, officials said.

The decision by the Ministry comes amid a massive row on the medical entrance exam NEET over alleged irregularities, with the issue now before the Supreme Court.

In a shift from earlier practice, the National Eligibility Test (NET) was conducted in pen and paper mode this time on a single day -June 18- with a record 11 lakh students registering for the exam.