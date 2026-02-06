<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Monday addressed students, parents, and teachers at Pariksha Pe Charcha, delivering a message against exam-related anxiety and performance-driven pressure, and calling for a more grounded, disciplined approach to learning.</p><p>Interacting with students from across the country, the Prime Minister said examinations should not be treated as a judgment on a student’s worth. “Exams evaluate preparation, not the person. Your life is far bigger than a marksheet,” he said, urging students to stay focused on effort rather than outcomes. He welcomed students with the Assamese gamusa. </p><p>On stress and fear, Modi said the pressure surrounding exams is often externally created. “The real burden does not come from exams; it comes from expectations—of parents, society, and sometimes of ourselves,” he said, adding that calmness and self-belief are critical during the examination phase.</p>.PM Modi urges students to create games with storytelling rooted in Indian culture.<p>The Prime Minister emphasised discipline and routine, advising students to manage time effectively and avoid last-minute panic. “Consistency in daily habits matters more than studying for long hours under pressure,” he said.</p><p>Modi said that while education is important, skills are also crucial. “Education and skills are both important; however, skills are crucial in life.” </p><p>He also urged students to embrace Artificial Intelligence. “Technology is a boon, and we need to embrace it... Use AI wisely to boost your wisdom and personality,” he said. </p><p>“If you have an interest in gaming, that is a good thing. Don't hesitate. But since data is cheap in India and technology is affordable, don't limit gaming to just playing for fun,” the PM said to a student who asked him about gaming.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with school students across India during the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, released on Friday ahead of the exam season. He urged students to consciously replace foreign-made products with Indian ones and asked them to trust their own abilities and patterns.</p>