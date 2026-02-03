<p>New Delhi: Eight Opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday for 'unruly behaviour', including for tearing papers and throwing them at the Chair.</p>.<p>As soon as the House met at 3 pm following multiple adjournments, Dilip Saika, who was in the Chair, named the eight Congress members.</p>.Massive uproar in Lok Sabha as Rahul authenticates article on ex-army chief's 'memoir'.<p>Subsequently, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju read out a resolution seeking suspension of the eight members for the remaining period of the Budget session that is scheduled to conclude on April 2.</p>.<p>The House passed the resolution by a voice vote, following which the proceedings were adjourned for the day amid uproar.</p>.Piyush Goyal likely to make statement in Parliament on India-US trade deal.<p>Congress members, led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest outside Parliament building against suspension of party members from the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>Since Tuesday afternoon, the House has been witnessing uproar after Gandhi was disallowed to cite an article based on excerpts from an unpublished 'memoir' of former Army chief M M Naravane on India-China conflict of 2020. </p>