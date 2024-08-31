Elderly man assaulted inside train on suspicion of carrying beef; video goes viral

Mumbai: An elderly man was assaulted by his co-passengers in an express train near Igatpuri in Maharashtra's Nashik district on suspicion that he was carrying beef, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Saturday.
The GRP has initiated a probe after a video of the incident, which took place earlier this week, surfaced on social media, an official said.
The video shows a dozen people assaulting a man and verbally abusing him inside a train.
According to the GRP, the victim, Haji Ashraf Munyar, a resident of Jalgaon district, was travelling to his daughter's house in Kalyan when he was beaten up by his co-passengers near Igatpuri on suspicion that he was carrying beef.
(Video contains strong language and violence; viewer discretion advised)
"We have taken cognisance of the video and identified the victim. Some of the people involved in the attack have also been identified, and a probe is on," the official said, adding that no case has been registered so far.
