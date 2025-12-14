<p>New Delhi: Congress top guns on Sunday <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/skipped-sons-operation-for-the-fight-to-save-140-cr-people-mallikarjun-kharge-at-congress-vote-chori-rally-3830755">targeted Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo</a> and the Election Commission over 'vote chori'. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi claiming that the poll body is doing the job assigned by the ruling BJP said that it should remind itself that it is India's poll body and not the Prime Minister's.</p><p>At the party's 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally at Ramlila Maidan, Rahul also claimed that people will throw away the "RSS government" within five minutes if there is no stealing of votes, while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too joined him in the attack against Modi, Shah, BJP and the EC.</p>.Build on momentum gained during debates on 'Vande Mataram', election reforms: Rahul Gandhi tells Congress MPs.<p>Priyanka said every step of the poll process arouses "suspicion" and challenged the BJP to fight an election on paper ballot, while Kharge alleged that the BJP functionaries are "gaddars" (traitors) and "dramebaaz" (indulge in theatrics), "who needed to be removed from power".</p><p>Addressing the rally after collecting over 5.5 crore signatures against 'vote chori', Rahul asserted that the Congress will fight against the "stealing" of people's rights and remove the "RSS government" using "satya and ahimsa (truth and non-violence)". </p><p>He said 'vote chori' is the "biggest attack on Ambedkar's Constitution...they managed to squeeze small businessmen, implement wrong GST, demonetisation, etc. due to 'vote chori'. All these happened because of 'vote chori'. If there is no 'vote chori', you will throw them out of power in five minutes".</p><p>Mentioning the names of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and ECs Satbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, he said the Election Commission is doing all jobs given to them by the government, which has given them legal immunity for the actions. However, he warned that the Congress will change the law with retrospective effect and take action against them.</p><p>"We will stand with 'satya' (truth) and will remove the Narendra Modi-RSS government from power. They have 'satta' (power), and they indulge in 'vote chori'...Don't forget, the Election Commission is India's EC and not Modi's EC," he said </p><p>While referring to his allegations of vote theft in Haryana, Maharashtra and Karnataka, Rahul claimed that Shah's hands were "trembling" while replying to the debate on election reforms in Lok Sabha as he "had no answers" to the questions raised by them.</p><p>"Look at Narendra Modi's face, and you'll realise that his confidence has run out. They know that their 'vote theft' has been caught...They are brave only as long as he holds power. The day power is gone, his bravery will also vanish on that very day," he said.</p><p>Priyanka said that the recent polls were fought by the BJP by jailing chief ministers without proof and clearing the names of leaders who joined them while insisting that the ruling party will not dare to contest on paper ballot as "they know they will not win". </p><p>She also claimed that the Bihar elections saw 'vote chori' and referred to the distribution of Rs 10,000 to women beneficiaries during the campaign. </p><p>"You should not lose heart over losing Bihar, the entire country knows BJP wins through 'vote chori'...The EC is closing its eyes...Without the EC, they cannot win elections. Remember, they are at war with us. One day, they will have to reply to the nation how they conspired to steal votes," she said. </p>