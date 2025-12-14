Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Election Commission is India's EC but working as Modi's EC: Congress top guns fire salvo

'We will stand with 'satya' (truth) and will remove the Narendra Modi-RSS government from power.'
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 13:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 December 2025, 13:48 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsEC

Follow us on :

Follow Us