Electoral bonds: Plea in SC seeking SIT probe into alleged quid pro quo between parties, corporates

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe by an special investigation team (SIT) into the alleged instances of 'apparent quid pro quo' between political parties, corporates and officials of investigating agencies in donations via electoral bonds.

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court had on February 15 scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding.

The petition has been filed jointly by Common Cause and Centre for Public Interest Litigation (petitioners), both registered societies, reported Bar and Bench.

Following a Supreme Court directive, the State Bank of India, which was the authorised seller of electoral bonds, had shared the data with the Election Commission, which later made the data public.