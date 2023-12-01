JOIN US
india

Empty passenger train derails in Bikaner rail yard affecting rail services

Due to train derailment, Lalgarh-Abohar train (04702) will remain cancelled on December 1.
Last Updated 01 December 2023, 10:31 IST

Jaipur: Rail services have been affected due to the derailment of an empty passenger train in Bikaner rail yard, officials said.

The passenger train derailed in Lalgarh yard of Bikaner division late on Thursday night, said Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway.

Lalgarh-Abohar train (04702) will remain cancelled on December 1 and Abohar-Jodhpur train (14722) will operate from Lalgarh instead of Abohar. Some other trains may also be affected due to the derailment.

(Published 01 December 2023, 10:31 IST)
