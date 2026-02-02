<p>Reliance Group chairman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anil-ambani">Anil Ambani</a> and American financer and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein communicated regularly between 2017 and 2019, the latest tranche of the Jeffrey Epstein files released by the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) show. </p><p>The “<a href="https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01618757.pdf">leadership</a>” in Delhi wanted "your help for me to meet" US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner and Republican strategist Steve Bannon, Ambani had claimed in a message to Epstein in March 2017.</p><p>The meetings requested were ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US in June 2017.</p><p>According to the files, Ambani is said to have met with Epstein on May 23, 2019 — the day Modi got re-elected with a decisive mandate, following which the latter messaged <a href="https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01615873.pdf">Bannon that he had met Modi’s “guy</a>”. </p><p>Epstein said the person he met had complained that “no one in wash [Washington] speaks to him”, referring to the Prime Minister. <p>"However his main enemy is CHINA! and their proxy in the region pakistan. they will host the g20 in 22," he said in the message.</p><p>That evening, Epstein sent Ambani a message, "today was a treat, nice seeing you."</p><p>These exchanges took place weeks before Epstein's was arrested on federal charges of trafficking underage girls.</p><p>The messages are part of the over three million pages of heavily redacted documents released by the US DoJ. They indicate that Ambani was in regular contact and shared a close relationship with Epstein until his arrest </p><p>Epstein died in a New York prison in August 2019. </p><p><strong>In February 2017</strong> </p><p>According to media reports, the relationship between Epstein and Ambani apparently began in February 2017, when Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, chairman of Dubai Ports World, shared the businessman's contact details.</p><p>On February 23, 2017, Epstein and Ambani's messages indicate that they had already met.</p><p>Epstein <a href="https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01618741.pdf">sent a message</a> saying he was happy "to meet another member of sultans family." Ambani replied: "Thanks. Enjoyed mtng u. Will learn a lot from u." In the same set of messages, Epstein told Ambani he had sent him contact details for Ehud Barak, former Israeli Prime Minister, whom he described as "a level above the rest," though Epstein noted "I personally don't get near defense business in any form."</p><p>In a message sent on March 16, 2017, Ambani sought assistance for meetings in the US ahead of a likely visit by Modi in May that year. </p><p>Ambani said he had been in Delhi, and that the "leadership" would like Epstein's help so he could meet "jared" (Kushner) and "bannon" as soon as possible. </p><p>The two agreed to speak over the phone thereafter, according to the message. Epstein, however, said Kushner and Bannon were busy as they were meeting "15 people a day", and may not have been able to have a "meaningful" conversation.</p><p>Kushner and Bannon were part of the Donald Trump administration during his first Presidential term (January 2017-2021). </p><p>On, March 17, 2017, Epstein sent an <a href="https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA01052246.pdf">email to Tom Barrack</a>, a real estate investor and an ally of Trump. "Anil ambani, India, is coming to new york first week april, i think you would enjoy, modi is coming in may," Epstein wrote. </p><p><strong>On Modi's planned US visit</strong> </p><p>On March 29, <a href="https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01618764.pdf">Ambani messaged Epstein</a> asking about Modi's planned Washington visit. "The white hse announced yday pm modis trip to dc. Can u tell me whn and the dates?"</p><p>He followed up two days later: "Any visibility on dates of our pm visit to dc?" </p><p>Several messages discuss key figures in Washington that Epstein thinks Ambani should meet. </p><p><strong>Modi's Israel visit</strong></p><p>In July 2017, Narendra Modi became the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/archives/special-welcome-modi-ground-breaking-2013181">first Indian Prime Minister to make an official visit to Israel</a>. </p><p>On July 6, 2017, Epstein <a href="https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA01041630.pdf">wrote to an individual</a> identified in the emails as Jabor Y: "The Indian Prime minisiter modi took advice. and danced and sang in israel for the benefit of the US president." </p><p>Epstein wrote, "They had met a few weeks ago.. IT WORKED.!"</p><p>India's External Affairs Ministry on January 31 denied comments by Epstein alleging he assisted on Modi's visit to Israel in July 2017 as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/mea-dismisses-epstein-email-referencing-pm-modis-israel-visit-as-trashy-ruminations-of-a-convicted-criminal-3881503">"trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal"</a>.</p>