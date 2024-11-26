Home
Essar Group co-founder, industrialist Shashikant Ruia dies at 80

Co-founding the group with his younger brother Ravi Ruia, he is credited with building a small construction company set up in 1969 into a conglomerate spanning infrastructure, energy, mining, telecom logistics and technology.
DHNS
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 03:54 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 03:54 IST
