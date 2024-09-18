European project to find solutions to water scarcity in coastal India

London: A project, led by a consortium of partners including the UK’s Aston University, announced a significant milestone on Wednesday in alleviating water challenges faced by coastal villages in India and other emerging economies after completing a pilot phase in Gujarat.

The India-H2O project, a European Union (EU) backed initiative aimed at addressing growing water scarcity in coastal regions, completed the pilot project in the coastal area of Gujarat using desalination, the process of removing salt from water. Through innovative desalination technology and the design of closed loop supply chain for sustainable practices, the India-H2O team claims to have developed a solution that not only purifies salt water but also ensures that it is safe and affordable for communities to use.

“The completion of this pilot project, its successful operations for more than six months, and feasibility of village scale deployment of the project across coastal villages in Gujarat state ensure commercial uptake of the project not only in India but also across the emerging economies,” said Prasanta Dey, Professor of Operations Management at Aston Business School and the lead for Supply Chain Innovation and Business Case Assessment for the project.