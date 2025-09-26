Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Even after reducing GST rates, govt has no vision to revive MSMEs: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also said India needs a new approach to boost productivity -- policies that create jobs for youngsters, provide equal opportunities to all and respect the skills of the people of the country.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 19:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 19:23 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiGST

Follow us on :

Follow Us