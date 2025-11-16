Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

CPI(M) slams SIR, calls it a 'calculated political project' by BJP-RSS

Incidentally, the Congress and CPI(ML)L has categorically blamed "vote chori" and SIR for the debacle.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 12:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 12:19 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsCPI(M)NDAspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us