EVM-VVPAT case: SC seeks EC's clarification, asks senior poll official to be present at 2 pm

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought certain clarifications from the Election Commission in a matter related to enhancing VVPAT counts to 100 per cent.

"We just wanted a few clarifications. Factually we should be on the page," a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V N Bhatti told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and other counsel appearing for the petitioners.

The court sought presence of Deputy Election Commissioner before it at 2 pm on Wednesday itself.

Among the queries, the court sought to know if micro controller is installed in control unit or VVPAT.

"We were under the impression memory is installed in control unit. We were told VVPAT has a flash memory. Is micro controller one time programmable, just confirm it," the bench asked the EC.

The court also wanted to know as to how many symbol loading units were available with the poll panel.