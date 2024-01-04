Excise policy scam: Delhi High Court extends interim bail to Arun Pillai

On December 18, a trial court had given a two-week interim bail to Pillai, after he said his wife has to undergo a surgical procedure.

Pillai was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 6 following allegations that he represented the "South Group" at meetings with other accused when the 2021 excise policy was being formulated and implemented.

The excise policy was scrapped last year after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.

The ED has claimed that Pillai is a close aide of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and the frontman of the "South Group" liquor cartel.

It has alleged that the "South Group" paid kickbacks of around Rs 100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to gain a larger share of the liquor market in the national capital under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.