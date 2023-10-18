Exclusion of infertile couples from surrogacy violates right to parenthood: Delhi HC

The petitioner couple said before the March 14 notification by the Centre that introduced the exclusion in question by amending paragraph 1(d) of Form 2 under rule 7 of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Rules, 2022, they were looking for a surrogate as the wife was found to be infertile, but have now been deprived of their right to parenthood for all times to come and their fertilised embryo has become 'legally unviable'.