<p>Last month, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/karnataka-government-announces-50-discount-on-traffic-fines-till-december-12-3804768#:~:text=Karnataka%20government%20announces%2050%25%20discount,%2D92%20and%202019%2D20.&text=A%20file%20image%20of%20traffic%20police%20collecting%20fine%20from%20motorists%20in%20Bengaluru.">Bengaluru Police announced a 50 per cent rebate on traffic violation penalties</a> from November 21 to December 12, 2025.</p><p>As the deadline comes to a close, cyber fraudsters have launched a malicious <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/specials/what-is-phishing-heres-how-to-prevent-online-fraud-732404.html">Phishing campaign</a> with text messages to prey on naive smartphone users.</p><p>Threat actors are sending messages with URL links to random potential victims. The messages read-- "Reminder: Unpaid traffic fine. Settle immediately to avoid additional fees or formal legal measures. Act without Hesitation!"</p><p>Another reads-- " Alert: Unpaid traffic fine notice. Please clear the dues immediately to prevent additional charges or the initiation of legal action."</p><p>Threat actors use social engineering and fear, the primordial emotion of humans, to trick users into voluntarily disclosing bank details or sending money to their mule account instead of a genuine bank account handled by Bengaluru traffic police.</p><p>As you can the screenshot above, the messages come with URL links. Here, they offer an APK file to install or ask the potential victim to fill out forms with bank card details to complete the procedure to pay the traffic violation fines. But, all these URL links are compromised, and if the user is not careful enough, the criminals will misuse bank details to steal all the hard-earned money.</p><p>The messages from the phone numbers-- +91 96126 33375 and +91 80189 11435-- were traced (via Truecaller) to be owned by Tarimchi Wak and Lusi Ngd, respectively. The numbers are most likely to be mule accounts purchased by criminals from illiterate villagers.</p><p>Also, cellular service providers have enabled AI-powered spam detection, but some new numbers procured by criminals bypass the security feature. So, smartphone users are advised to be very careful whenever they receive such messages.</p><p>Also, never panic over such messages. Bengaluru Police will not confiscate vehicle immediately. When in doubt, just head to the police personnel at traffic junctions or the station to verify the claim. If they are any pending fines, just pay them through PoS (Point of Sale) machines or with UPI application.</p><p><strong>Here are tips on how to safeguard yourself from phishing scams:</strong></p><p>1) If you receive an email or message from a person with a familiar name or even a government agency such as Bengaluru Traffic Police, read it carefully. As noted earlier, cyber crooks use fear and tell you to click on a URL link or a PDF to get more information. Do not press any link or download any file.</p><p>Government agencies do not ask citizens to share their personal or financial details through messenger apps</p><p>2) Never install APK files or any apps from third-party app stores or links marketed on social media platforms. Always download apps from Google Play or Apple App Store, or Microsoft Windows Store</p><p>In this case, related to Bengaluru traffic, they have official websites (https://btp.karnataka.gov.in or https://www.karnatakaone.gov.in/) and the BTP ASTraM app (developed by Karnataka State Police) or KarnatakaOne app (developed by Director of e-Governance, Government of Karnataka).</p><p>3) Never share online account details such as Gmail IDs, bank customer IDs and passwords on messenger apps or on emails with anybody or type details on an online form on a website published by an unknown company</p><p>4) Always update your smartphones and computers to the latest version to protect yourself from new emerging cyber threats </p><p> 5) It is a good practice to install an anti-virus application from a well-known publisher on your device. Once installed, ensure to turn on the safe browsing feature</p><p>If you fall victim to online fraud, immediately call toll-free 1930. It is run by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, and once you share the bank transaction details, they will be able to trace and freeze the mule bank accounts. Ensure you call them within one hour, as there will be a higher chance of blocking the cyber criminals from withdrawing the ill-got money.</p>