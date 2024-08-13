Exercise Tarang Shakti to be a biennial drill, says the Indian Air Force

The first phase between Aug 6-14 witnessed participation of German, French, British and Spanish air forces. The second phase will be kicked off at Jodhpur on Aug 29 with the presence of the US Air Force and Australian Air Force among others.

India never hosted any major multinational air exercise like the Red Flag of the USA and Pitch Black of Australia.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said the force would collate all the debrief points at the end of the phase two and analyse them before taking a call on how many nations could be made a part of the next edition of Tarang Shakti.

This time the IAF invited 51 countries and received positive responses from 29 of them. While 11 countries are bringing their aircraft, 18 of them will join as observers.

Asked about the wargame’s strategic significance in an unstable Indo-Pacific where China is flexing its military muscle, the IAF chief said one shouldn't look at the exercise as a challenge to any other nation.

“This is a training exercise where we learnt how to operate an aircraft with or without datalink, how to have a common communication protocol and common tactics and programmmes. There is no other objective.”

The Spanish Air Force chief Air Gen Francisco Braco Carbo said such exercises create deterrence among the enemy.

The chiefs of the French, German and Spanish air forces were in praise for the home grown fighter jet LCA Tejas, which was exposed to such a large force engagement for the first time.

“When I was flying in for the exercise in a Typhoon, I was intercepted by an IAF formation led by the IAF Vice Chief in a Tejas,” recalled Lt Gen Ingo Gerhartz, head of the German Air Force.

The Chiefs of French and German airforces took a sortie in LCA Tejas while Air Gen Carbo and Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari took to the skies in Su-30MKI aircraft.