Experiments with formulation for roads from municipal waste under way: Gadkari

Bengaluru: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the government is currently experimenting with bitumen powder with 15 per cent rubber and 7 per cent plastic waste in the construction of roads.

“Construction and mining operations consume 400 crore litres of diesel, which is quite detrimental to the environment and the economy. Precast concrete emerges as a commendable substitute for traditional concrete,” the minister said.

This comes just three months after the minister said a new policy is underway for the use of municipal waste in road construction.

Besides automobiles, the minister also emphasised the need to use alternative fuels including ethanol, methanol and CNG for construction machines, underlining the need to make India an importer of energy from its current status of an exporter.