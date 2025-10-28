Any identity card or pension payment order issued to a regular employee or pensioner of any central or state government or PSU
Any identity card or certificate or document issued in India by the government/local authorities/banks/post office/LIC/PSUs prior to July 1, 1987
Birth certificate issued by the competent authority
Matriculation or educational certificate issued by recognised boards or universities
Permanent residence certificate issued by the competent state authority
OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the competent authority
Also included in the list are National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists); family register, prepared by state or local authorities
Any land or house allotment certificate by the government
An extract of the electoral roll of Bihar SIR with reference to July 01, 2025
Published 28 October 2025, 04:14 IST