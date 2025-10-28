Menu
Explained | Besides Aadhaar, what other 11 documents can be used for SIR in 12 states and UTs; check list

Phase two of the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise will begin on November 4 with the enumeration state and continue till December 4.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 04:14 IST
Any identity card or pension payment order issued to a regular employee or pensioner of any central or state government or PSU

Any identity card or certificate or document issued in India by the government/local authorities/banks/post office/LIC/PSUs prior to July 1, 1987

Birth certificate issued by the competent authority

Passport

Matriculation or educational certificate issued by recognised boards or universities

Permanent residence certificate issued by the competent state authority

Forest right certificate

OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the competent authority

Also included in the list are National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists); family register, prepared by state or local authorities

Any land or house allotment certificate by the government

Aadhaar

An extract of the electoral roll of Bihar SIR with reference to July 01, 2025

