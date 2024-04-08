Explained| Is 'kanyadaan' essential to get married? What does The Hindu Marriage Act say?

Enacted in 1955, The Hindu Marriage Act lists certain conditions for marriage:

(i) Neither of the bride or groom have a living spouse at the time of the marriage

(ii) At the time of the marriage, both the parties must be capable of giving consent, have a sound mind and must not be suffering from a mental disorder to an extent where they become “unfit for marriage and the procreation of children”. It also mentions that neither party “has been subject to recurrent attacks of insanity or epilepsy.”

(iii) The bridegroom must have completed the age of 21 years and the bride the age of 18.

(iv) The parties must not be within the degrees of “prohibited relationship unless the custom or usage governing each of them permits of a marriage between the two”

(v) They must not be ‘Sapindas’ (term used for cousin marriages) “unless the custom or usage governing each of them permits of a marriage between the two”