Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC bars ex-Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours over remarks on Congress

This is the second campaign ban imposed by the poll body in this Lok Sabha election cycle.
Last Updated 01 May 2024, 13:10 IST

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday barred Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours for his "objectionable" remarks against the Congress.

The EC said his remarks at a press conference Sircilla on April 5 were violative of the provisions of the model code of conduct and its advisories.

The 48-hour ban of the Telangana former chief minister comes into force at 8 pm on Wednesday.

After Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Rao is the second politician to be banned from campaigning for 48 hours in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

(Published 01 May 2024, 13:10 IST)
India NewsTelanganaIndia PoliticsK Chandrasekhar RaoLok Sabha Elections 2024

