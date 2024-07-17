Explained | Rules governing IAS officers and trainees which Puja Khedkar allegedly violated

Puja Khedkar, a 2023 batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, found herself in a controversy after she allegedly submitted fake disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to clear the civil services exam.
Her case came to notice when she allegedly started demanding certain perks and benefits, which she is not entitled for, while her posting in Pune.
She was accused of bullying everyone around and of placing a red-blue beacon (indicating high-ranking official) atop a private Audi car used by her that also had 'Maharashtra Government' written on it.
Khedkar was transferred to Washim District Collectorate in the Vidarbha region following a complaint against her by the Pune district magistrate.
But what exactly are the rules governing IAS officers and trainees which Khedkar allegedly violated?
Khedkar’s actions as a civil servant are governed primarily by two rules. They are the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, and the Indian Administrative Service (Probation) Rules, 1954.
According to Rule 11(1), officers may accept gifts from “near relatives” or “personal friends” with whom they have “no official dealings”, on occasions such as “weddings, anniversaries, funerals and religious functions”. However, they must report (to the government) any gift whose value exceeds Rs 25,000.
Given that Khedkar has said that the private Audi car was a gift, if she hasn't declared it officially, she will be in violation of this rule.
Additionally, probation period rules state that officers on probation are not entitled to, as a right, a number of benefits that confirmed IAS officers receive. These include, among other things, an official car with a VIP number plate, official accommodation, an official chamber with adequate staff, a constable, etc.
Reports have emerged that Khedkar demanded a separate house and a car before taking on her role as the assistant collector in Pune.
Since the batch of 1995, 27 per cent seats in the services have been reserved for the OBC category. The Physically Handicapped (PH) reservation was introduced with the batch of 2006 — 3 per cent seats in every category (General, OBC, SC, and ST) are reserved for the differently abled.
A DoPT circular from 1993 states: “Wherever it is found that a government servant furnished false information or produced a false certificate in order to secure appointment, he/she should not be retained in service…”.
Despite her low rank, Khedkar was allotted IAS due to these quotas. However, if her OBC and PH certificates are proven to have been falsified, Khedkar stands to be discharged from service.
Many have pointed to Khedkar’s well-to-do background to question her OBC (non-creamy layer) status, given that this determination is made based on the parents’ income, and occupational background.
Khedkar’s father, Dilip, is a retired Maharashtra Pollution Control Board officer, who is now in politics.
