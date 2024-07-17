Explained | Rules governing IAS officers and trainees which Puja Khedkar allegedly violated

Puja Khedkar, a 2023 batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, found herself in a controversy after she allegedly submitted fake disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to clear the civil services exam.



Her case came to notice when she allegedly started demanding certain perks and benefits, which she is not entitled for, while her posting in Pune.

She was accused of bullying everyone around and of placing a red-blue beacon (indicating high-ranking official) atop a private Audi car used by her that also had 'Maharashtra Government' written on it.

Khedkar was transferred to Washim District Collectorate in the Vidarbha region following a complaint against her by the Pune district magistrate.

But what exactly are the rules governing IAS officers and trainees which Khedkar allegedly violated?

Khedkar’s actions as a civil servant are governed primarily by two rules. They are the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, and the Indian Administrative Service (Probation) Rules, 1954.