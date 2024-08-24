Explained | What are BHISHM Cubes that India donated to Ukraine for emergency medical care?

1. In a significant move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday proposed India among a handful of Global South countries for hosting the second Ukraine peace summit and conveyed his idea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2. Meanwhile, Modi invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit India and the Ukrainian leader said he would be happy to travel to the "great" country.

3. India and Ukraine inked four agreements and resolved to enhance their cooperation in a range of key areas including defence, trade, pharmaceuticals, green energy and education.

4. In his talks with Zelenskyy that took place under the shadow of the raging war, Modi said India is ever ready to play an "active role" in every effort to restore peace in Ukraine and he would even like to contribute personally in ending the conflict.

(With PTI inputs)