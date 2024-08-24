Explained | What are BHISHM Cubes that India donated to Ukraine for emergency medical care?

India has decided to gift four Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri (BHISHM) Cubes, a mobile hospital aimed at providing emergency medical care, to Ukraine, officials on Friday said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented four BHISHM Cubes to the Government of Ukraine, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said, adding that Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked PM Modi for the humanitarian assistance of the Cubes which will help expedite the treatment of the injured and save precious lives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during presentation of BHISHM cube to Ukraine, in Kyiv, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.
A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs says that each BHISHM Cube consists of medicines and equipment for the first line of care for all kinds of injuries and medical situations.
Each BHISHM cube can manage around 10 to 15 basic surgeries per day. Besides this, it can also handle around 200 diverse medical cases like burns, bleeding, trauma, fractures, and others.
Albeit in limited amounts, a BHISHM cube can generate power and oxygen on its own.
The EAM has said that a team of experts has been sent from India to Ukraine to provide initial training to the latter on operating the cubes.
The name Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri suggests these cubes are a symbol of India's commitment to supply Ukraine with humanitarian assistance, the ministry's statement also said.
Takeaways from Modi's visit
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy welcomes India's PM Modi in Kyiv.
1. In a significant move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday proposed India among a handful of Global South countries for hosting the second Ukraine peace summit and conveyed his idea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
2. Meanwhile, Modi invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit India and the Ukrainian leader said he would be happy to travel to the "great" country.
3. India and Ukraine inked four agreements and resolved to enhance their cooperation in a range of key areas including defence, trade, pharmaceuticals, green energy and education.
4. In his talks with Zelenskyy that took place under the shadow of the raging war, Modi said India is ever ready to play an "active role" in every effort to restore peace in Ukraine and he would even like to contribute personally in ending the conflict.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 24 August 2024, 07:12 IST