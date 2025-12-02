<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=department%20of%20communications">Department of Telecommunications </a>(DoT) has instructed popular communication apps, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=whatsapp">WhatsApp</a>, Telegram, Signal, SnapChat, ShareChat, JioChat, Arattai and Josh to make sure their services work only when the correct SIM card is in the phone within 90 days. </p><p>This means that the apps would stop working if you remove the registered SIM card from the device. This major change being brought about by the government is known as SIM binding.</p>.Row over Sanchar Saathi app | Opposition trashes DoT direction, calls it 'unconstitutional, ridiculous'.<p>As of now, one can verify WhatsApp or Telegram account once and keep using it even when the SIM card is removed, changed or even switch to Wi-Fi. </p><p>According to the government, this freedom is creating a security problem.</p><p><strong>Why is the government bringing about a change?</strong></p><p>The government claims that many cybercriminals outside India use Indian mobile numbers to cheat people. They log into apps using old or inactive Indian SIM linked accounts. There is no record of the actual location of the phone as the SIM card is not present inside the device, making it hard to track criminals.</p><p>As per the government, If the app stops working the moment the SIM is removed, it will close a major loophole that scammers use to stay untraceable.</p><p>This is not just government's perspective, the telecom industry agrees, saying that communication apps today verify your SIM only once when you first install them. Following this, even if the SIM is removed or deactivated, the app continues to work. </p><p>Telecom companies argue that this makes it easy for hackers, spammers and fraudsters to misuse numbers.</p><p>The government wants better traceability. It wants every communication app account to be linked to a physical SIM at all times. </p><p><strong>What have the apps been ordered to do?</strong></p><p>There are two requirements. The first is continuous SIM presence. This means that the apps must regularly keep a track on whether original SIM card is still inserted in the phone. </p><p>If not, the app must automatically stop working until you insert the correct SIM again. </p><p>Restriction to web access is the second requirement. If you have logged in to WhatsApp Web or similar web versions, the government wants a logout from the account every six hours. </p><p>To log in again, one will have to scan a QR code with the app. This is to ensure the device and user are genuine.</p><p>Apps must report back to the government within 120 days that they have followed all instructions.</p><p><strong>How will this affect everyday users?</strong></p><p>For many, the usage of communication apps will remain the same. You can still use these apps the same way, except they will rely more strongly on your active SIM card. However, there will be more frequent checks or occasional logouts.</p><p>People who use these apps on their secondary devices without a SIM, or those who keep their SIM in one phone but use the app on another, may face interruptions.</p>