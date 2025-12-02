Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Explained | What is SIM-binding? Why govt wants it and how will it affect WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal users

As of now, one can verify WhatsApp or Telegram account once and keep using it even when the SIM card is removed, changed or even switch to WiFi.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 09:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 09:06 IST
India NewsDepartment of TelecomSIMExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us