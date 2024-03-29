External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meets Ukranian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba in New Delhi on Friday as part of a bilateral engagement.

Kuleba, who arrived here on Thursday, is on a two-day visit to India.

"Welcome FM @DmytroKuleba of Ukraine to Hyderabad House. Look forward to our discussions today," Jaishankar posted on X ahead of their talks.