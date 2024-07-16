Eye on Assembly polls, BJP to make organisational rejig soon; 15 states likely to get new chiefs

New Delhi: As part of a rejig in state units, with internal polls being scheduled ahead of the party’s organisational elections, the BJP is hoping to have new chiefs in as many as 15 states, said sources. These include poll-bound states as well as states where the party did not do well in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said that state units such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam, among others, could have new presidents in the coming months. A senior leader of the party, part of its decision-making cohort, said each state unit poses a different challenge for the BJP necessitating the change. Overall, the party is looking at sprucing up ahead of the series of Assembly elections by the end of this year. Additionally, some state units have also pointed at infighting.