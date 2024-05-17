Fact-Check | Viral quote on Kangana Ranaut, PM Modi misattributed to actor Naseeruddin Shah

What is the claim?

A social media post has gone viral, attributing a quote to veteran Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah. The quote reads, "Kangana Ranaut has a problem with almost every actor except Narendra Modi."

Ranaut, an actor-turned-politician, is currently a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing Indian general election. She filed her nomination papers on May 14, 2024.

Some social media posts have used screenshots from X (formerly known as Twitter) to suggest that Shah made his statement about Ranaut and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the platform. Archives of these posts can be found here, here, here, and here.