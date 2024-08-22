Factually incorrect: India on reports of floods in Bangladesh due to opening of dam in Tripura

The MEA said the flood in Bangladesh has been caused primarily due to waters from these large catchments downstream of the dam.

The Dumbur dam is located quite far from the border -- more than 120 km upstream of Bangladesh -- the ministry said in a statement.

"It is a low-height (about 30 metre) dam that generates power that feeds into a grid and from which Bangladesh also draws 40MW power from Tripura," the MEA noted.

"Along the about 120-km river course, we have three water-level observation sites at Amarpur, Sonamura and Sonamura 2," it said.

Heavy rainfall has been continuing since August 21 in the whole of Tripura and the adjoining districts of Bangladesh.

In the event of heavy inflow, automatic releases have been observed, the MEA said, adding that the Amarpur station is part of a bilateral protocol under which India transmits real-time flood data to Bangladesh.

"Data showing rising trend has been supplied to Bangladesh up to 1500 hours on August 21. At 1800 hours, due to flooding, there was power outage, leading to problems of communication," it said.

"Still, we have tried to maintain communication through other means created for urgent transmission of data," it noted.

The MEA said the two countries share 54 common cross-border rivers and river-water cooperation is an important part of the bilateral engagement.

"We remain committed to resolving issues and mutual concerns in water resources and river water management through bilateral consultations and technical discussions," it said.