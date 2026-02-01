<p>Mysuru: Member of the erstwhile royal family, Pramodadevi Wadiyar joined hundreds of Mysureans who gathered at the foot of Chamundi Hill on Sunday morning and supported their movement to save the Hill.</p><p>From environmentalists to members of various organisations; devotees to fitness enthusiasts who climb steps regularly, gathered in large numbers holding placards and climbed 1000 steps. They came together for second phase of 'awareness walk' hosted as part of a movement led by the Parisarakkaagi Naavu organisation to prevent 'development of pilgrimage amenities' atop the Chamundi Hill, under PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme. They raised slogans urging for conservation of hill over construction. They pressed the Government to prioritise on maintaining serenity, cleanliness, spiritual, religious sanctity and cultural heritage value of the hill.</p>.Bengaluru to get bullet trains to Chennai, Hyderabad; Mysuru left out.<p>Pramodadevi Wadiyar said, "None of the officials have consulted us regarding the project under PRASAD atop the hill at any point. We have filed an objection against the project in the Court. People prefer Mysuru over Bengaluru for its green, spacious, healthy environment. I am sure the people of Mysuru will save Chamundi hill," she said. </p><p>Historian A S Dharmendra Kumar, questioned, "Do we have to protest to save the hill and the environment? Isn't it the Government's responsibility to do it? Chamundi hill represents the heritage and cultural value of Mysuru. Maharajas wanted to preserve the natural beauty and serenity of heritage city Mysuru. Hence they retained it as a cultural city and developed Bengaluru as the capital city. Government must step out and save the hill and conserve all the heritage structures of Mysuru, before they collapse like the Lansdowne building; and take up development in Bengaluru or other places." </p><p>Heritage expert N S Rangaraju said, "Sri Chamundeshwari devi temple and Mahabaleshwar temple are State protected monuments. The Karnataka Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Act, 2024 prevents new constructions within 100 meter around these State protected monuments; and declares an additional 200-meter zone beyond them as a regulated area. Chamundi hill is not a single monolithic structure, but the collective of rocks packed with soil. We have already witnessed a landslide on Nandi statue road. So in order to prevent further pressure on the hill and such disaster again; to prevent harm to the structure of monuments; work under PRASAD must be stopped," he said. </p><p>Founding working President, Mysore Grahakara Parishat, Bhamy V Shenoy said, "around 1700, Easter Island was a green island with beautiful trees. Since people did not pay attention to preserve their trees, it became totally inhabitable and the population fell from 15000 to less than 1000 in a few decades. This is an example to illustrate what happens when we fail to take care of nature. Unfortunately we have not realised that we are facing an Easter Island type of disaster in Mysuru if we fail to stop concretisation and reverse it immediately and urgently." </p><p>Parashuramegowda of Parisarakkaagi Naavu who led the protest urged to utilise funds under PRASAD scheme for sustainable alternative works like providing Electric Vehicles to hill.</p><p>Leela Venkatesh said, "We have planned a series of events. We all have earlier prevented the 'ropeway' project on hill. We will succeed in stopping this project under PRASAD too."</p><p>Major Gen (Retd) Sudhir G Vombatkere of MGP, MLA Darshan Puttannaiah, Dr Ramakrishnappa of Belavala foundation, K Saraswathi of RLHP, Badagalapura Nagendra, C Basavalingaiah, Kusuma Ayarahalli, Shailajesh, Anjana, Bhagya, Prabha, Gayathri, Akbar Sindhuvalli, Kamakshi Gowda, Bhanu Prashanth, Several youtubers, bloggers, members of various organisations like Team Mysuru joined.</p><p>The work atop Chamundi Hill is taken up at a cost of Rs 45.71 crore from the Union government and Rs 16.28 crore from the State government. They are coming up with a queue mantapa, toilets, footwear stand, cloak room, drinking water facilities, entrance plaza to house information centre, ticket counter, an entrance arch and improvement</p>