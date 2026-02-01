Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Pramodadevi Wadiyar joins protests against construction on Chamundi Hill in Mysuru

Mysureans joined second phase of movement against PRASAD works
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 17:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 17:11 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruChamundi Hills

Follow us on :

Follow Us