Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

BJP MP, MLAs hail budget as visionary; Congress leaders call it disappointing

DCC President Harish Kumar K said the budget did not announce any new welfare schemes and was heavily dependent on borrowing.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 17:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 17:16 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressMangaluruunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us