<p>Mangaluru: DK MP Capt Brijesh Chowta said, "The Union Budget 2026–27 opens up multiple avenues for regional growth, provided districts proactively align themselves with the opportunities outlined."</p><p>He highlighted the budget’s focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns, particularly in professional skilling and financial capability-building, which would directly benefit MSMEs, startups and traditional businesses in Mangaluru and the surrounding areas.</p>.With few takers for trade, goldsmiths in Karnataka fading.<p>He lauded the announcement of Turtle Trails along the Karnataka coast, describing it as an initiative that effectively combined conservation, livelihood creation and sustainable tourism. "Dedicated support for coconut, cocoa and cashew cultivation and processing is another welcome move. The budget provides a clear direction, but outcomes will ultimately depend on execution at the regional level."</p><p>He said Dakshina Kannada had the talent, institutions and work ethic to translate this vision into tangible results. He assured that efforts would be made to work closely with both the Centre and the State to ensure these provisions create real opportunities for people.</p><p>DK BJP unit president Sathish Kumpala described the budget as visionary, people-centric and development-oriented, stating that it would lay a strong foundation for achieving the goal of a 'Developed India by 2047'.</p><p>The reduction in prices of essential goods such as mobile phones, medicines, textiles, fish, EV batteries, biogas and CNG will directly benefit the common people, he said.</p><p>MLA Vedavyasa Kamath welcomed the special scheme for developing trekking routes in coastal Karnataka, noting it would significantly boost coastal tourism. "The coastal cargo scheme, aimed at increasing coastal shipping, will provide a major fillip to the coastal economy."</p>.Union Budget 2026: Centre to set up 5 university townships near major industrial logistic hubs.<p>DCC President Harish Kumar K said the budget did not announce any new welfare schemes and was heavily dependent on borrowing. "There is no mention of farm loan waiver. The budget increases the burden on the middle and lower-middle class."</p><p>KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandari termed the budget disappointing and devoid of long-term vision. "It is filled with slogans like 'Viksit Bharat', but fails to instil confidence among the common people.</p>