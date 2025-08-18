<p>Actor Faissal Khan has publicly addressed his long-standing family feud, bringing private tensions into the spotlight. During a press conference held in Mumbai, he spoke candidly about his strained relationship with his family, including his brother Aamir Khan. Opening up for the first time, Faissal launched several personal accusations, revealing the emotional isolation, silence and loneliness he faced over the years.</p><p>Faissal said, "I have severed all ties with my family. I no longer have any connection with them, as they have subjected me to years of mistreatment. Many are aware that I fought a legal battle and won it in 2016. Since 2005, my life has been nothing short of a nightmare. My brother, Aamir Khan, forcibly confined me, kept me under house arrest, and administered medication against my will.”</p><p>At the press conference, Faissal went into detail about the events that led to his fallout with his family. He alleged that his relatives had pressured him to marry his mother’s first cousin.</p><p>“My family was pressuring me to marry my aunt, my mother’s first cousin. I never wanted that, but from that time, they started putting pressure on me to get married. I was focused on my work and not interested at all. Because of this, I had many arguments with my family. So, I started living away from them, because whenever I met them, there would be fights about this, and I really don’t like fighting. My family got angry, and my mother got angry, because I refused to marry my aunt," he revealed.</p><p>Amid escalating tensions, Faissal said he felt compelled to draft a letter unveiling personal truths about his family. He alleged that instead of addressing the issues, his family retaliated by questioning his mental stability.</p>.'We are distressed by Faissal’s hurtful and misleading portrayal,' Aamir Khan & family react to allegations.<p>“When I got upset with my family, I wrote a letter. I wrote about every family member’s story. Nikkhat, my elder sister, got married three times. Aamir was married to Reena Dutta. He was having an affair with Jessica Hines, and they even had an illegitimate child out of wedlock. At that time, he was living with Kiran. I wrote all this in the letter, so they became angry with me. Then everyone turned against me and said, ‘Declare him mad,’" he claimed.</p><p>Earlier, on Sunday, Faissal announced the same via a social media post. “With a heavy heart yet renewed courage, I wish to share that I have severed all family ties, as declared through a public notice. This step, though difficult, is essential for my healing and growth. Life now enters a new chapter of freedom, dignity, and self-discovery, one that I embrace with positivity, truth, and strength,” the post read.</p>.<p>Faissal Khan's move comes days after Aamir Khan and his family reacted to his accusation of locking him up in the house in a recent episode of a podcast show.</p>