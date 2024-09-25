Farmer leader Pandher demands action against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for her statement on farm laws

The Congress on Tuesday shared on X an undated video of Ranaut, in which she is purportedly heard saying in Hindi: "The farm laws that were repealed should be brought back. I think this might get controversial. The laws in the farmers' interest should be brought back. Farmers should themselves demand this (to bring the laws back) so that there is no hindrance to their prosperity." Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa has lashed out at the BJP-led Centre, claiming that it is using Ranaut "as a mouthpiece to advocate the restoration of the contentious farm laws".