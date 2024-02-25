Farmer organisations united in objective, divided in path

There is a long history of farmers paying with their lives to get their demands met, be it in Nipani in Karnataka, Nasik and Vidarbha in Maharashtra or Multai and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. The SKM agitation of 2020-2021 was the largest and longest but without achieving the desired results. The SKM (non-political) is faced with a standoff with the Union government ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, farmer leaders like Vijay Jaivandia of Vidarbha have a point when they say that the SKM should have stuck to its demand for guaranteed MSP during the 2020-2021 protest. Everything else would have fallen in place.