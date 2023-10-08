Farmers' body announces stir against Modi govt over 'tarnishing' allegations in FIR related to NewsClick case

On the protest, it said, state capitals as well as district and tehsil headquarters would see mass protest gatherings demanding immediate withdrawal of the “false and scurrilous allegations” made against the farmers' movement in the FIR.

Delegations will meet the President, the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister, the Union Agriculture Minister and the Delhi Police Commissioner to immediately withdraw all allegations, failing which sit-in protests and demonstrations shall be held at the offices of all authorities.

“Farmers, the ‘annadatas’ of the nation, participated in a peaceful protest led by the SKM against the anti-farmer and pro-corporate laws and policies of the BJP Govt. No supply was disrupted by farmers. No property was damaged by farmers. No loss to the economy was caused by farmers. No law and order problem was created by farmers,” it said.

“By violently stopping the farmers from exercising their democratic right of reaching the nation’s capital, through barbed wire fencing, water cannons, lathi charge and digging up roads, it is the union government that caused great inconvenience to the people of the nation and the farmers. Farmers had to sit in protest for 13 long months, under the blazing summer sun, torrential rains and freezing winter cold,” the SKM said.

The statement alleged that it was the union government and BJP-RSS combine that created law and order problems by mowing down farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri under running vehicles, killing four farmers and one journalist, the statement said.

Till now, it said, the Prime Minister has not removed Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Teni who is allegedly involved in the incident.

It added, “735 farmers including Lakhimpur Kheri farmers had to sacrifice their lives to counter the repression by the Modi Government. It is the Govt. that destroyed public property. It is the government that conspired with crony capitalists to grab and capture food production and supply chains, destroying food security of the people and economy of the nation.”