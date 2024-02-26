Farmers Protest Live: Protestors will continue to stay put at the two border points until February 29

The farmers' protest has intensified after it mourned its first 'martyr' — Shubhkaran Singh. Farmers demanded an FIR against Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij and the Jind SSP over Singh's 'murder', with Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring leading a protest outside Sangrur police station. Meanwhile, internet services have been restored in 7 Haryana districts and border resrictions partially lifted. Keep track of the farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' protest here, with DH.