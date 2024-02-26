Farmers Protest Live: Protestors will continue to stay put at the two border points until February 29
The farmers' protest has intensified after it mourned its first 'martyr' — Shubhkaran Singh. Farmers demanded an FIR against Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij and the Jind SSP over Singh's 'murder', with Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring leading a protest outside Sangrur police station. Meanwhile, internet services have been restored in 7 Haryana districts and border resrictions partially lifted. Keep track of the farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' protest here, with DH.
Last Updated 26 February 2024, 02:53 IST
Highlights
02:3426 Feb 2024
The farmers will continue to stay put at the two border points until February 29, when the next course of action will be decided, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher had said on Friday.
02:3126 Feb 2024
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal was interrupted during her speech as people object to her raising the farmers' protest at the inauguration of AIIMS Bathinda by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'virtually'.
02:3126 Feb 2024
Authorities partially reopen the Singhu and Tikri borders between Delhi and Haryana, which had been sealed since the protests started on February 13.
Mobile internet services restored in 7 Haryana districts
Mobile internet services, which were suspended on February 11 in view of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march call by protesting farmers' unions, were restored in seven districts of Haryana on Sunday morning.
(Published 26 February 2024, 02:45 IST)